Evolve Digitas to drive brand strategy & global digital outreach for Shinon

Commenting on the association, Dhruv, co-founder,Shinon said-“Shinon has always believed in assisting lives with the best medical emergency services.We believe that our partnership with Evolve Digitas can lead to increased awareness and penetration of medical emergency response services across the globe through digital media, especially in the wake of the 3rd wave of the pandemic.Keeping this in mind, I think Evolve Digitas will be a great partner to help us achieve new milestones digitally.We are excited to see how this journey unfolds”.