Evolve Digitas to drive brand strategy & global digital outreach for Shinon

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will manage the duties out of its NCR office.
Evolve Digitas has won the digital and social media mandate for Shinon, which is a leading Medical Assistance & Healthcare Consulting company. Shinon is very actively engaged in providing Medical Assistance to people from all over the world that choose to travel outside their Home country seeking medical services. Evolve Digitas will be responsible for building their Website, SEO and Social Media Management to increase brand awareness and draw more customer traction for the healthcare software company.
Commenting on the association, Dhruv, co-founder,Shinon said-“Shinon has always believed in assisting lives with the best medical emergency services.We believe that our partnership with Evolve Digitas can lead to increased awareness and penetration of medical emergency response services across the globe through digital media, especially in the wake of the 3rd wave of the pandemic.Keeping this in mind, I think Evolve Digitas will be a great partner to help us achieve new milestones digitally.We are excited to see how this journey unfolds”.
Vinay, co-founder, Shinon said – “The agency understands our ambition for increasing awareness about medical assistance and treatments for the human body and stimulating the desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”
Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, managing director, Evolve Digitas,said, “We understand that having a booming digital strategy can drastically increase the conversion rate of the consumers. Marketing for Healthcare brands comes with its own set of challenges.We love to work with Healthcare clients like Shinon, who strive to provide people with solutions for health emergencies.We’re all set and looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.