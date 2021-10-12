Evolve Digitas wins the digital mandate for Lahori Zeera

Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, managing director, Evolve Digitas said, “Winning the mandate makes our relation and commitment with Lahori Zeera more special .We hope to continue creating work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers and look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market. We are extremely excited and look forward to partner with Lahori in creating some interesting work together. We pride ourselves in being strategically and creatively very strong, especially when it comes to integrated ideas. This is what makes Evolve Digitas so successful in most of our pitches.”