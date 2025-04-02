Ex-Laqshya Media Shashi Sinha launches OMARK Media Solutions

Shashi Sinha, an advertising industry professional, has launched OMARK Media Solutions, a Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) media assets company. Sinha has experience managing advertising revenues for major airports, including his recent role as chief business officer at Laqshya Media, where he oversaw revenues for Hyderabad, Cochin, and Noida airports, and his previous position at Adani Airports, managing advertising for six major airports.

OMARK Media Solutions will use technology to create media spaces designed for specific and effective ad placements, with a focus on luxury brands. OMARK Media aims to improve how brands communicate with their audiences, providing luxury advertisers with targeted, high-quality placements.

"OMARK Media is about creating opportunities for luxury brands," says Sinha, co-founder and ED of OMARK Media Solutions, a group company of M/S AG Concepts, founded and led by Arunangsu Ghosh, former country head of Clear Channel India, and a media strategist, technologist and designer.

"Our approach to OOH is based on the idea that this media connects with the audience that gathers naturally in busy, high-traffic locations. OOH media delivers an 'aggregated' audience as they go about their lives. We call this 'Media Around Life'."

OMARK Media's strategy centers on the concept of "Media Around Life," emphasising the importance of connecting with consumers in real-world situations where they are active and engaged, ensuring that brand messages are relevant and impactful.