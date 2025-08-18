Ex-Ogilvy leaders launch Colloquial, a creative agency with no voice

Colloquial, a new independent creative agency, has been launched by Ishita Misra and Pradyot Mokashi with the philosophy of ‘No voice of its own’.

The agency follows the philosophy of having ‘no voice of its own,’ focusing on representing the brand, the consumer, and the idea. Ishita has 12 years of experience at Lowe Lintas, Tilt, and Ogilvy, working on campaigns such as Dream11’s ‘Ye Apna Game Hai’, The Pink Foundry’s ‘Skin Is Stronger Than You Think’, and Sprite’s ‘Thand Rakh’. Pradyot has worked across Mullen Lintas, TVF, Tilt, and Ogilvy, with campaigns including Dream11’s ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’, Livspace’s ‘Don’t Try This At Home’, and ITC Bingo! Mad Angles.

“Great creative work, that solves client problems, comes from two things, understanding of the culture and the craft to make it stand out. Our vision is clear: To create work that’s rooted in culture, moulded with craft, and made to last - in memory, in meaning, and in the market.”, Ishita shared.

Pradyot added, “Colloquial doesn’t want to have a signature style of advertising or a trademark way of thinking. Our focus is on creating ideas that are best for the brand, brief and the consumer we’re talking to. We want to create advertising for the people and not for advertising people. We believe that great ideas are born from culture, but the ones that go on to shape it, live forever. At Colloquial, we bring those ideas to life with clarity, craft, and conviction.”