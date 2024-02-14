Excitel Broadband awards its digital marketing mandate to Wit & Chai Group’s LMN Communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Wit & Chai Group’s LMN Communications has bagged the digital marketing mandate for Delhi-based internet service provider, Excitel Broadband. The agency has now been tasked with handling the marketing strategy and communication for the brand.
An up-and-coming agency driven by a young and enthusiastic team, the Wit & Chai Group aims to elevate the status of the brand to a go-to for anyone looking for streamer plans while maintaining its fun and youth-oriented image.
“We embody a vibrant and youth-focused brand essence. It was only fitting that our agency reflects the same energy – youthful, dynamic, and passionate. We are excited to announce our collaboration with Wit & Chai Group moving forward.”, said Aditya Jain, chief marketing officer, Excitel Broadband.
Suyash Lahoti, partner of the Wit & Chai Group also shared his thoughts, “Being able to work with a brand like Excitel is a dream come true for any young person in advertising. The brand has its finger on the pulse of its audience and that is exactly what makes a collaboration with them so exciting.”