Experience Commerce creates Diwali film for Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting featuring its Smart Lighting Innovations

The film will be released across digital channels including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali, EC Studios; the production arm of Experience Commerce (a Cheil Group Company), announced its latest Diwali film created for Wipro Lighting. The film features the brand’s next-gen smart lighting products which are #SuprisinglyHuman. EC Studios has delivered end-to-end services for the film - from conceptualization and scripting to direction, production and post-production. The film will be released across digital channels including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
Featuring renowned actor Mahesh Thakur, the film shows how innovation bridges the gap between two generations, and on their ideas of how festivals bring families closer. The film focuses on the common underlying message of the festival “Love and happiness” through the magic of technology and Wipro Smart Lights. Through this film, the brand conveys that its products, although extremely innovative and smart, they keep human emotions at heart. The campaign captures the consumer trust and brand resonance that Wipro Lighting enjoys in the Indian market.
This 120-second film depicts the day of Diwali for an Indian family. It opens with the father in a distressed state, requesting his children to help with the Diwali lights and decorations.
Despite his multiple reminders to call the electrician for putting up the Diwali lights, they appear to be turning a deaf ear to his request. While he gives up on the light decorations, the children bring out and fix the latest Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting range, which are a smart twist to Diwali decorations, and are easy, convenient, and versatile to use. They call their father back in and surprise him with the beautifully lit decorations, which exceed his expectations and make him admire the beautiful lights in awe as they change shape and colour. The film captures the high-running emotions, and traditions of the festive season.
Jayaganesan Kandan, marketing head at Wipro Lighting, said, “The festive season is a special time, as it brings families closer together to celebrate the season of light and joy. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting range strives to launch products which are smart, yet, have a human touch. The ad film stresses human connections, traditions, and the generation gap, which is inevitable. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting range is looking to bridge an age-old gap with consumer-centric, smart lighting technology. We will always continue to evolve with technology while ensuring traditional rituals are never left behind.”
Meera Ghare, vice president, account management at Experience Commerce, says “We have worked with Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting team on various films in past and are thrilled that they entrusted us yet again for this festive campaign. Given the festive sentiments across generations, we chose to work with emotions that are deeply rooted in Indian families. From the story, to capturing the beauty of smart lights to the overall production value, we’ve spared no effort in creating a cutting-edge film, and we’re extremely grateful to Wipro Lighting for this incredible opportunity of working with them again.”