Experience Commerce secures social media mandate for Nissin Geki Korean Noodles

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to enhance the brand's digital presence and visibility across various social media platforms.
Experience Commerce (EC), an integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, announces its recent victory in securing the social media mandate for Nissin Geki Korean Noodles, a Korean-flavoured instant noodle brand in India from Indo Nissin Foods.
This milestone marks a collaboration between the digital agency, Experience Commerce, and the brand, Indo Nissin, aiming to enhance Nissin Geki Korean Noodles' digital presence and brand visibility across various social media platforms.
Indo Nissin has a range of brands, including Top Ramen and Nissin Cup Noodles. Calling all spice lovers, Indo Nissin has introduced Nissin Geki, a new line of instant noodles inspired by the bold flavours of Korea. Available in veg, chicken, kimchi and cheese flavours, Nissin Geki instant Korean noodles are for a quick and satisfying meal that packs a punch and comes in both bags and cups.
Spicy Ramen from South Korea is fast gaining traction in India compared to other instant noodles. (As per the Neilsen Data of January 2024, Now Nissin Geki is the No. 1 Korean-flavoured instant noodle brand in India, experiencing a growth of 360% since January 2023).
With this partnership, Experience Commerce aims to elevate Nissin Geki's digital presence by deploying targeted social media initiatives designed to enhance brand awareness, engage the target audience, and drive organic growth across platforms such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
The agency's approach encompasses diverse content formats, from reels and how-to videos to interactive user-generated campaigns and moment marketing strategies.
Furthermore, it is committed to fostering an environment conducive to audience interaction, sharing, and advocacy, thereby extending the reach and visibility of Nissin Geki Korean Noodles and nurturing a community of fervent loyalists, with the ultimate objective of establishing brand equity in the long term.
Daisuke Okabayashi, VP of marketing at Indo Nissin Foods, expressed, ”It's paramount for us to align with a strategic partner who deeply comprehends our brand ethos and can craft compelling campaigns across social media platforms. Our decision to collaborate with Experience Commerce is a strategic one; we trust in their expertise and approach, and we're confident they will not only deliver the desired results but also contribute significantly to our aggressive growth plans.”
Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Meera Ghare, VP and business head at Experience Commerce, stated, "Partnering with Nissin Foods presents a thrilling opportunity for us to leverage our agency's expertise and market acumen to drive exponential growth for the Nissin Geki Korean Noodles brand. With our collective focus on capturing the imagination of today's youth and young adults, particularly Gen Z who are K-Lovers, through dynamic and immersive social media content, we aim to revolutionise the narrative surrounding Korean-style noodles in the Indian market."