Experience Commerce wins creative and social media mandate for The Sleep Company

This partnership aims to enhance the brand's digital presence and resonance across multiple social media platforms.
Experience Commerce (EC), a digital agency within the Cheil Network, announces that it has won the creative and social media mandate for The Sleep Company.
Founded in 2019, The Sleep Company pioneers sleep culture evolution through scientific innovation. Today, The Sleep Company delivers products through a direct-to-consumer model, leveraging digital marketplaces and proprietary digital assets.
Experience Commerce assumes the role of the official social media and creative agency for The Sleep Company, entrusted with overarching planning, strategy formulation, and campaign management. The agency will spearhead digital marketing initiatives, prioritising enhanced brand visibility.
Experience Commerce is tasked with amplifying the brand's digital presence through strategic creative approaches encompassing diverse content formats, from engaging reels and interactive videos to user-generated campaigns and moment marketing strategies across key social media platforms.
Ripal Chopda, CMO at The Sleep Company, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "As The Sleep Company expands rapidly, it's crucial to align with a strategic partner who understands our brand and can craft compelling narratives across digital and social media. With Experience Commerce's expertise, we aim to boost our online presence and drive tangible business results. We're confident this collaboration will lead us to new milestones in consumer engagement and commerce."
Meera Ghare, VP and business head at Experience Commerce stated, " With a team of seasoned strategists and creative minds, we are confident in delivering exceptional results that amplify brand visibility and drive business growth. At EC, we are committed to creating impactful work that resonates with billions of social media users, and The Sleep Company's visionary approach perfectly aligns with this ethos."
Experience Commerce, boasting over 16 years of industry experience, is a dynamic full-service digital agency committed to delivering end-to-end strategic marketing solutions. EC endeavours to create immersive brand experiences that drive revenue and engage consumers.