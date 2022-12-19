Ezeepay onboards Jimmy Shergill as Brand Ambassador

As the face of the brand, Jimmy Shergill will appear in multiple forthcoming campaigns to be run across India.
Ezeepay, a rural fintech brand, has appointed Indian Actor and film producer Jimmy Shergill as its brand ambassador. As the face of the brand, Jimmy Shergill will appear in multiple forthcoming campaigns to be run across India.
During an year-long association with Shergill, the brand aims to build its hold in rural India. The brand strives to create digital banking service, easy, convenient, and accessible in each and every village of India. EzeePay is a reliable digital payment company that provides all banking services at one stop including easy digital money transfer, payments, and other banking facilities.
Ezeepay signed Jimmy Shergill as he is an Indian man from the hinterland who has achieved success in Bollywood. Millions of Indians who admire his elegant personality look up to him as an inspiration. Jimmy will assist the business in raising awareness of the brand's services in rural India through video commercials, leaflets, and live events.
On the association with EzeePay, Jimmy Shergill said, "I’m proud to be associated with EzeePay that has an approach to solve the under penetration of financial services in rural India. I personally related with the brand as I know that for most people in the village, accessing financial services for the smallest of things takes an entire day. Ezeepay is making life simpler for these people.”
Ezeepay is doing a great job at empowering rural India with fintech technology by expanding digital inclusion, reaching out to the hinterlands as well." he further added.
Onboarding Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador, Mr Shams Tabrej, founder & CEO of Ezeepay, said, "We are delighted to have Mr Jimmy Shergill onboard. His trailblazing performances depicting the common masses have made him a household name. Our consistent arduous efforts toward rural empowerment reciprocate with his hard work. We share the dedication and passion for our respective fields. Mr. Shergill will help us in our mission to take banking to every rural household and solve the issue of banking in rural areas across the country."
‘’On the occasion, Rashid Ali, MD of EzeePay, said "We are thrilled to have Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador of our company. With our simple and secure service alternatives, we at EzeePay offer our audience the best financial solution and enable rural people to manage their own finances. With this collaboration, we aim to increase our people's trust and foster social and financial inclusion in rural India."