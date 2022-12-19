Ezeepay onboards Jimmy Shergill as Brand Ambassador

Onboarding Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador, Mr Shams Tabrej, founder & CEO of Ezeepay, said, "We are delighted to have Mr Jimmy Shergill onboard. His trailblazing performances depicting the common masses have made him a household name. Our consistent arduous efforts toward rural empowerment reciprocate with his hard work. We share the dedication and passion for our respective fields. Mr. Shergill will help us in our mission to take banking to every rural household and solve the issue of banking in rural areas across the country."