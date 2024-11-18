Faasos helps Ganji Chudail tackle burger mess in new campaign

Faasos, the flagship brand of Rebel Foods, has launched a new campaign featuring the character "Ganji Chudail" (Bald Witch) to promote its Burger Wraps. The campaign contrasts traditional burgers with Faasos’ Burger Wraps, highlighting the convenience and mess-free nature of the wraps.

Advertisment

In the campaign video, Ganji Chudail, who crashes a burger party with fast-food icons and highlights the convenience of Faasos Burger Wraps. The storyline shows the characters struggling with messy burgers while Ganji Chudail enjoys a neat burger wrap, ultimately proving Faasos’ Burger Wrap as the better option.

Faasos’ new campaign promotes its Burger Wraps as a mess-free alternative to traditional burgers.