Faasos instigates a revolt against the working lunch

All in the favour of wraps, please stand up.
Nothing is more dulling, annoying, and infuriating that sad food on a lunch plate, especially at the office. Faasos, a Rebel Foods’ brands, is banking on these emotions in its new ad campaign.
Actor Vihaan Samat, in this 35-second spot, goes on a rampage of words against a working lunch until a Faasos wrap is placed in his hands. “Don’t kill your cravings, wrap it with something surprising! Fix your boring working lunch with Faasos wraps,” says the ad’s descriptor on YouTube.
A month ago in April 2022, the brand collaborated with rapper MC Heam to celebrate the milestone of opening 500+ stores in 10 countries.