Faasos launches the #RollinSince20Years campaign to commemorate its 20th anniversary in India

Faasos, the flagship brand of Rebel Foods, marked its 20th anniversary to honour its loyal customers with flavour-packed celebrations and a series of exciting events and initiatives. To kick off the campaign, personalised letters were sent to the cherished customers in the top key cities by Jaydeep Barman, co-founder and CEO - Rebel Foods. These letters not only reflected Faasos' journey but also conveyed gratitude to the community that has been our constant support and inspiration.
The customers received quirky thank-you hampers filled with exclusive 20-year Faasos goodies and their favourite wraps. Faasos revived its #Tweet2Order feature, delighting customers with their favourite wraps for a day, bringing back cherished memories and flavours. Additionally, over 35 brands, such as Swiggy, Zepto, Chaayos, Ixigo, Lenskart joined in the fun brand banter on X to wish Faasos a Happy Birthday.
Speaking on the campaign, Nishant Kedia, CMO, Rebel Foods stated, "As we look back on two decades of Faasos, we are grateful for our loyal customers who have been instrumental in our growth. At Rebel Foods, providing exceptional customer experiences is at the heart of what we do. As we venture into the next phase of our journey, we are dedicated to maintaining the same outstanding taste and quality that our customers have cherished for years."
In addition, Rapper Nazz joined forces for a birthday wrap, infusing the celebration with rhythm. The social media extravaganza saw followers creatively wish Faasos a happy 20th birthday, painting social media purple for the entire 10-day celebration. Faasos' limited-edition GIPHY stickers, a hit with over 200k views, added an extra layer of creativity and emotion to the festivities.
Faasos is available across India through Faasos.com, EatSure App, EatSure web, Zomato, and Swiggy.