Facebook no Meta’s first campaign brings to life a Henri Rousseau painting 

Toucans groove, flamingos twerk, and animals come out to party in this metaverseque spot.
Last week, news headlines centred around Facebook rebranding itself as ‘Meta’ and the company’s efforts to fold us into the metaverse. The second-most important headline and question among those interested: “What is the metaverse?”
Meta and creative agency Droga5 might have answered that question in the tech giant’s first brand campaign where Henri Rousseau’s 1908 painting ‘Fight between a Tiger and a Buffalo’ jumps from 2D to 3D and the tiger, in the painting, remarks, “This is the dimension of imagination.”
On 28 October 2021, Facebook announced its name change.
“I used to study Classics, and the word “meta” comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond”. For me, it symbolizes that there is always more to build, and there is always a next chapter to the story,” said Zuckerberg in his founder’s letter.
So, what is this new universe? While there are several guesses and explanations, we quote the official note on the Meta website: “The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection… metaverse will be social. 3D spaces in the metaverse will let you socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what we can imagine.”
In a sentence that makes for a great post, we say the metaverse is the next generation of social networking and will exist in 3D than today’s 2D.