Facebook releases cricket-themed rendition of 'More Together' campaign

Facebook has launched the next phase of its ‘More Together’ campaign in India ahead of the much-awaited cricket & festive season. The campaign underlines Facebook’s brand belief that people can do more together than alone.
Facebook unveiled its first ‘More Together’ campaign in India earlier this year with an objective to showcase how people across the country can do more together by harnessing the power of their connections on the platform.
The first film showcases a girl making a post on Facebook expressing her desire to bring the cheerful atmosphere of a live cricket match into her house. This gets all her friends enthused and the excitement spreads. And just like that, we see a jersey manufacturer getting a big order.
The campaign will have four 30 second films over the course of the tournament and will be available in 6 languages. As IPL 2020 begins, the latest phase of the campaign showcases the power of connections and people coming together to help, support and celebrate with each other, despite trying circumstances.
A press note claims that the underlying theme of the campaign was further amplified by real stories about how people came together on Facebook during the lockdown to help and support one another which was reflected in the second phase of the campaign.
Speaking about the campaign, Avinash Pant, Director-Marketing, Facebook India, said, "Over the last few months we have witnessed really powerful stories of how people came together through our platforms to face and conquer challenges during these unprecedented times. Our last two phases of the More Together campaign were a testament to this collective power. As we head into the festive season that's set to be unique this year, we wanted to highlight how our collective actions can create beautiful outcomes. We hope people are inspired by these stories, and see a world made better when they come together."
The core campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India.
Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign Neeraj Kanitkar, senior creative director, Taproot Dentsu explains, “Our previous campaign told stories of people using Facebook to really look after each other. The upcoming cricket season presented us an opportunity to tell new stories- of the profound power of small but collective actions on Facebook which could lead to a deep and meaningful change in the lives of so many. We will keep rolling out such stories through the duration of the tournament, serving as an inspiration to people to keep sharing their ideas on the platform. And hopefully set in motion the wonderful consequences of people coming together.”
The previous ads from the campaign can be viewed below.
