Facebook's 'Festive Playbook' to help brands build campaigns for Diwali, and beyond

[5] Influencers and vernacular content resonate with festive shoppers: Influencers and vernacular content will also drive festive purchases this Diwali, and beyond. Forty-six per cent of the apparel consumers said that they are influenced by videos posted by influencers during the festive season. Sixty-eight per cent of the festive shoppers also prefer to see advertising in the local language, and half of those surveyed said it’s important to have information available in a local language while shopping.

[6] Indians prefer messaging brands while festive shopping: The YouGov study showed that Indians prefer messaging businesses during festive shopping. According to YouGov findings, 48 per cent used messaging service to track an order and 45 per cent used it to purchase a product in last year’s festive season. Sixty-one per cent of the respondents said that they used WhatsApp for messaging a business, and 36 per cent said they used Facebook Messenger.