Facebook's 'More Together' campaign takes on aspiring cricketers in new spot

Athletes are the stars of the ad, as we catch glimpses of the social networking giant enabling them to share their emotions.
India is a country that is somewhat obsessed with cricket. The latest leg of social networking giant Facebook's 'More Together' campaign dwells on this insight. The product itself - the social network, takes a backseat as we see aspiring athletes training in an attempt to make it to the Indian cricket team.
The ad is created by Taproot Dentsu, and is full of earthy, realistic, gritty visuals of children and teenagers working hard to achieve their goals. It acknowledges that not everyone who tries, makes it to the team. It, instead, asks, 'If we don't try, how else will you find the 11 that make up India's team?'
