Facebook's new ad takes Holi to Romania

On the insight behind the ad and how it was a break-away from the usual Holi ads, Chakravarti said, "It's not so much a Holi story as it is a power-of-connections story, to my mind. Facebook is beyond boundaries, geographical or otherwise. So, we said to ourselves if our biggest strength lies in the fact that it can bring people from all over the world together then why can't it take a small part of our culture to the world as well? The story pretty much wrote itself after that. It is human, we have all felt alone at times, far away from our roots and it's almost too much to bear to think of everyone back home celebrating and making merry when we can't join them. What we've all needed at times like these, is a little magic. Enter Facebook."