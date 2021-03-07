Facebook’s new spot takes us from Ladakh’s football pitch to national level fame…

… See how football coach Rinchen takes her boys and herself forward courtesy of their skills and a bit of help from the social media giant.
In the latest spot for its ‘More Together’ campaign, social media giant Facebook has portrayed how a football coach used the power of social media to create not just a fan-following for her team, but propel her and her players’ career. This phase marks the first anniversary of Facebook’s consumer marketing journey in the country.
It’s an endearing tale of how coach Rinchen, hardworking and passionate, and her boys go from playing on a football pitch in Ladakh to reaching India’s national football scene.
The 360-degree campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney and will go live in multiple languages across TV, digital, print, radio and OOH.
Avinash Pant, Director - Marketing, Facebook India, said, “Facebook is deeply entrenched in the cultural fabric of India. Every day we see different ways in which people across the country come together on our platform to create meaningful connections, fuel discovery, and help and support one another. This ability to connect and share with the world can lead to endless possibilities, and we feel humbled with the stories where our family of apps have provided this value to the people.”
“Our consumer marketing journey over the past year has been focused on showcasing these diverse stories with the underlying belief that people can do more together than alone, and we continue to rally behind it.”
Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu explains, “People want to be more, experience more, inspire more, help more, relax more, shine more - it’s in our DNA, this need to do more for ourselves and indeed for the world we live in. Facebook is a means to that end - a place where people come together resulting in delightful, sometimes entirely unexpected outcomes.”
“This campaign will capture many such stories and trace the trajectories of people like you and me, who shared something with the world and got so much more back in return.”
GD Prasad, Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “On Facebook, everyone is just a conversation or comment away from unlocking the potential of achieving more together. With #FBpePoocho, we are celebrating the power of community. Our aim is to encourage people to activate their network, and in the process, help themselves and others grow. We've done this through interesting, everyday stories of people who've come together through the platform to realise impactful, incredible outcomes.”
