Facebook's vaccine themed Eid spot captures India's grief and hope

The video takes Facebook's 'More Together' idea forward.
Facebook is out with a beautiful video that captures both the pain and hope of the common Indian through the story of Rizwan.
It appears to be set in a hilly Indian state, perhaps Himachal or Kashmir.
The spot is themed around the festival of Eid. Though it uses a common advertising trope - namely, 'the good samaritan' plot - it is conceptually relevant and close to home for many, as it highlights our present day reality in the context of the deadly coronavirus and life-saving vaccinations.
The film is part of Facebook's 'More Together' campaign. Watch the video below.