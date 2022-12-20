Famous Innovations bags seven new business accounts

The mandates are diverse - from strategic development to digital amplification, mirroring Famous’ hybrid media-agnostic approach.
Famous Innovations has recently bagged seven new clients to its listings. The win includes premium bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies Roche, finest tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Trent’s Zudio (a TATA product), Ampere Electric Mobility, and Scotland’s scotch brand Passport Whiskey.
