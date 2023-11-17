Famous Innovations' Raj Kamble selected as jury member for D&AD 2024

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, has been selected to be on the D&AD 2024 Jury. The prestigious D&AD Awards are the pinnacle of recognition in advertising and creativity. Kamble, who was the first Indian to receive a D&AD in-book at the start of his career, will be on the Press & Outdoor Jury alongside several global stalwarts of the industry. With over 150 awards to his name, Kamble is one of the most celebrated figures in advertising from Asia, and the Indian to win the maximum D&AD Pencils, including one for his work titled 'The Applegram' last year. The Awards are scheduled for May 2024 in London.