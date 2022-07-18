FanCode launches ‘fan-first campaign with Ravi Shashti

Shastri was recently announced as the brand ambassador for FanCode where he mentioned “I’m elated to join FanCode in this journey of democratizing sports for fans in India.” Chanchlani has now joined the bandwagon to promote the brand’s first India tour on the platform and its fan-first proposition. The collaboration showcases Chanchlani’s rise from a leading digital content creator to becoming a brand endorser of a mainstream digital sports brand. Right from fans getting to choose their commentator from a wide list of experts calling the game; interactive overlays enhancing the match-viewing experience by providing real-time stats; availing any match or player related data while watching the game, without having to switch the screen; to choosing any replays or highlights on-demand; the campaign sees Chanchlani taking a dig at Shastri’s digital-savviness by highlighting these features.