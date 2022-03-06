Fanta launches Apple Delite flavour in new ad with Kartik Aaryan

The latest addition will enhance the brand portfolio in India to a two-flavour range.
Coca-Cola India has just launched Apple Delite, a new Fanta flavour. Fruit-flavoured beverages are growing rapidly in India’s sparkling category. The addition of this flavour will enhance the brand portfolio in India to a two-flavour range. The drink will be available nationwide in 250 ml, 600 ml and 750 ml packs.
Actor Kartik Aaryan can be seen enjoying Fanta Apple Delite in the new commercial, which marks the beginning of his association with the brand. Fanta has been synonymous with infusing playfulness and cheer into the lives of people. This campaign aims to act as a nudge to stay colourful, despite the conformities of their modern lives.
Commenting on the launch, Tish Condeno, senior director - sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “In line with our vision of ‘Beverages for life’ and staying focused to the evolving taste and preferences of our consumers today, we decided to foray into the Apple flavour segment. Furthermore, our innovation priorities and extensive research led us to bring in a refreshing twist to sparkling apple with new Fanta Apple Delite.”
“Kartik brings his own zest and energy to the brand in a delightful way. The bright, summer scenes from our latest commercial, remind our consumers to stay at their playful best, despite the challenging scenarios.”
Aaryan added “Fanta has been a household name for decades. I have grown up drinking Fanta, especially while chilling with friends and enjoying my favourite snacks. I am thrilled to entertain audiences, through Fanta’s new launch, which has a refreshing pull of Apple. Through this launch, I wish to convey to my audience to not take life so seriously, and enjoy moments with family and friends. Just sip the new Fanta Apple Delite and stay happy and colourful, this summer.”
The new ad will air across TV channels in India. It will be complemented with a 360-degree marketing approach, which includes both digital as well as OOH efforts.
“Fanta is all about colourful people. And, the new Fanta Apple Delite gives people some more ammunition to transform everyday situations into loads of fun. It’s a drink with a twist. You don’t just sip it, but you actually take a bite of it, because it has real juice. The simple use of the sound of the bite not only brings alive the flavour, but also adds some crazy to our world. It is brought alive by the fabulous and colourful Kartik Aaryan,” said Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North).
The new variant will be available across key markets early this summer. It will be retailed across more than half-a-million outlets across the country.