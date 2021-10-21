Fanta releases anthem for the T20 World Cup

Called #RaRaRangey, it urges fans to celebrate the game with a Fanta, of course.
Every sports tournament needs a song, an anthem to get its groove going. After all, music and sports go hand in hand these days when the word sports and entertainment comes to mind.
Fanta India, a leading beverage brand from Coca-Cola, has released an anthem and says on Instagram, “The video for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Celebration Song is here!#RaRaRangey #ColourfulFans, ready for cricket fever to take over? Share the song and show your love for the game.”