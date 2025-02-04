Fanta's new ad features Kartik Aaryan in a fun remix of ‘Julie Julie’ song

Fanta, the beverage brand of Coca-Cola India, is back with a new campaign, Fanta Mangta, featuring the brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan. This campaign celebrates Gen Z’s pursuit of what they love—because when you crave something this delicious, nothing else will do. It also features Shivaji Satam, popularly known for his role as ACP Pradyuman in the CID show.

For decades, Fanta has been portraying itself as more than a beverage, a go-to choice for those who embrace joy without hesitation. With this campaign, the brand dives deeper into the thrill of cravings, encouraging everyone to not let anything come in the way of their cravings, and the biggest craving of them all – is Fanta.

Bringing the idea of “Aur Kuch Nahi Mangta, Sirf Fanta Mangta” to life, the campaign film flips the script on indulgence - that one moment when the only answer is Fanta’s deliciousness. With his signature spontaneity and charm, Kartik Aaryan makes Fanta the ultimate companion—perfect for every mood, moment, and impulse.

The ad campaign uses the famous 1980s song 'Julie Julie' with the popular "Toh kya maangta?" (What do you want) line.

Sumeli Chatterjee, senior category director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, shared, “A youngster’s life is very busy, but they always find time to attend to their daily cravings. The lip-smacking deliciousness of Fanta is a perfect solution to all cravings. The new campaign Fanta-Mangta is a fun and playful twist to urge teens to take some time out to indulge their cravings. With Kartik Aryan’s charisma and the reimagined 1980’s music, the campaign lives on the nostalgia trend, blending the nostalgia with a touch of modern interpretation.”

Mukund Olety - creative head of StudioX, INSWA and chief creative officer of VML, India - “When you crave for something delicious, no amount of money, gold or fame can satiate you. You need a Fanta. To bring this thought to life, we have a quirky storyline and a very memorable track that ties it all together. I can’t stop humming!”

"Being part of the Fanta Mangta campaign has been a Fun experience! Fanta makes every moment lively, and exciting. It’s all about enjoying life and embracing what you crave, without a second thought," said Kartik Aaryan, the face of the campaign.

The 360-degree campaign will be amplified across television, and digital touchpoints offering a fresh take on indulgence and joyful living.