Farah Khan spills celebrity secrets with Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Black Friday Sale

Tata CLiQ Luxury has launched a social media campaign with director and choreographer Farah Khan to promote its Black Friday Sale. The video highlights offers on premium and luxury global and Indian brands, offering a humorous take on celebrity gatekeeping.

The video features Farah Khan humorously addressing celebrity clichés around skincare, fitness routines, and luxury shopping. She highlights how even celebrities are drawn to the Black Friday Sale on Tata CLiQ Luxury and ends by sharing why it's the ideal time to shop for premium and luxury brands on the platform.

Speaking on the campaign, Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, “The Black Friday sale is one of our flagship events with never-before-seen offers on premium and luxury global and Indian brands across categories. Given the theme of this sale event is expect the unexpected, in addition to surprise giveaways, unexpected price drops, and more, we’ve collaborated with Bollywood icon Farah Khan for a social media campaign. She brings her wit, charm, and relatable personality as she spills celebrity secrets. The video showcases her unique perspective, capturing the desire that people have for luxury shopping. We invite consumers to shop from Tata CLiQ Luxury this Black Friday Sale and embrace the spirit of the holiday season.”

As mentioned by the brand, Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off on premium and luxury global and Indian brands across apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more, available until December 2, 2024.