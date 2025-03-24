Farah Khan takes on Sufi Motiwala in Myntra’s ‘Jashn-e-Iftar’ campaign ad

Myntra has launched its ‘Jashn-e-Iftar’ campaign featuring filmmaker Farah Khan and internet personality Sufi Motiwala, known for his fashion critiques, in a qawwali-style face-off. The campaign highlights Myntra’s range of ethnic wear, luxury gifting, and home décor for the festive season.

The film takes place at an Iftar gathering, where Sufi takes the stage to share his thoughts on fashion. While he is at it, Farah Khan steps in, challenging him with witty qawwali-style verses of her own. As their debate escalates, a Myntra-branded phone appears, showcasing the platform’s festive fashion collection. The film ends with both actors dressed in ethnic wear from Myntra, reinforcing the brand’s focus on premium festive fashion.

Speaking on the campaign, Abhishek Gour, director, brand and digital marketing, Myntra said, “At Myntra, we believe that fashion is an essential part of celebrations, and the festive season is the perfect time to express personal style with confidence. ‘Jashn-e-Iftar’ is a playful yet meaningful campaign that captures the joy of dressing up, blending humour, and festive fashion in a way that resonates with our audience. Farah Khan and Sufi Motiwala bring their signature wit and charm to this film, turning a fashion face-off into a moment of celebration. With our selection of ethnic wear, premium gifting, and home décor, we make it effortless for everyone to embrace the festive spirit in style. After all, fashion is not just about looking good, it’s about feeling great and making memories along the way.”

Speaking on the campaign, Farah Khan said, "Festivals are meant to bring people together, celebrate traditions, and, of course, look fabulous while doing it! I had an absolute blast working on this campaign because it perfectly captures the fun and joy of dressing up during festive occasions. Myntra makes it so effortless to find the perfect festive look, whether it’s for an Iftar gathering or any other celebration. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a little bit of Bollywood-style drama mixed with fashion?"

Speaking on the film, Sufi Motiwala, said, "Fashion is all about making a statement, and Myntra helps you do just that! This campaign takes my signature fashion critiques and flips them in the most entertaining way possible. The qawwali banter, the humour, and the larger-than-life celebration of style, all come together to show that fashion should be fun, expressive, and full of personality. Working with Farah Khan was an absolute adventure, and I can’t wait for the audiences to see this one!"

Ira G, chief creative officer, Toaster India, said, “When we got the brief for Jashn-E-Iftar, we knew that we had the chance to create something beautiful that captures the joy of festive tradition. With Farah and Sufi on board, we wanted to get a jugalbandi of banter going between them. And when we landed on the Qawwali, we knew we had struck gold. The campaign captures the essence of proudly flaunting your heritage with the amazing curated looks that Myntra has to offer.”



