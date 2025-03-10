Farah Khan, Veer Pahariya add Bollywood flair to KFC collab

Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan has teamed up with actor Veer Pahariya for a new collaboration with KFC. The campaign features the duo promoting KFC’s latest products.

Farah Khan and Veer Pahariya shared a video on Instagram as part of their KFC collaboration. The video features Veer asking Farah for a role in her movie, saying he is willing to do anything for it. Farah responds with a challenge—romance the KFC Boneless, calling it the real test instead of acting with a heroine.

In the video, Veer Pahariya attempts to impress Farah Khan with a dramatic dialogue, saying, “Ek Chicken Popcorn ki kimat tum kya jaano, Farah ma’am?” The lighthearted moment continues as Farah steps in to demonstrate the "Pick, Pop, Dip, Strip" way to enjoy KFC Boneless.

The video takes a twist when Farah Khan, enjoying the KFC Boneless, says, “Ye to itna acha hai ki mai ek taang pe ise kha sakti hu.” It ends with Farah and Veer Pahariya performing his signature dance step, which made him a viral sensation.

KFC’s Boneless Range, starting at INR 99, includes Boneless Chicken Strips and Chicken Popcorn.