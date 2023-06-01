Farmley announces Rahul Dravid as the new brand ambassador

Through this collaboration, Farmley reinforces its enduring commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence.
Farmley announced the appointment of former Indian Cricket Captain Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, Farmley reinforces its enduring commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence.
With his distinguished career as a cricketer, Dravid has not only earned accolades for his incredible sportsmanship but has also become a role model for millions across the globe. His integrity, dependability & trustworthiness perfectly embody the values that Farmley stands for. Dravid would be seen endorsing the dry-fruits range for the brand, that are sourced from 5000+ trusted farmers & producers, and are 100% adulteration free.
Commenting on his association with Farmley, Rahul Dravid said “People these days are rapidly moving towards adopting a healthier lifestyle and they put a thought into whatever they consume throughout their day. They like to read and get themselves educated about different products available in the market, and choose what they think would be best for them, in terms of both health & taste. Farmley's commitment to sourcing the finest dry fruits and nuts resonates with my personal belief in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I look forward to representing Farmley and contributing to their mission of delivering premium, adulteration-free products to consumers.”
Welcoming Rahul Dravid onboard, Abhishek Agarwal - co-Founder, Farmley said, “Having him on board with Farmley is heart-warming, and we are proud to welcome Rahul Dravid to the family. Being a celebrated cricketer, Dravid has always been committed to being healthy, which helps us rightly position ourselves as a brand that believes in keeping the healthy in the dry fruits & nuts segment intact by eliminating the middlemen and offering adulteration-free products. With Rahul's support, we aim to further expand our brand presence and connect with a wider audience, while upholding our promise of delivering premium and pure dry fruits & nuts."
The brand has a wide variety of 100+ products, ranging from everyday dry-fruits essentials, trail mixes, and healthy snacking options to more innovative offerings like a dessert range derived from dry fruits & a pasta made from makhanas. With a meticulous selection process and rigorous quality checks, Farmley ensures that only the finest and freshest products reach customers. By establishing deep back-end links with 5000+ trusted farmers and producers, the brand eliminates middlemen and promotes fair trade practices. Committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle, Farmley offers wholesome and delicious snacking options that cater to individuals seeking nutritious choices. The appointment of Rahul Dravid as the brand ambassador further solidifies Farmley's dedication to delivering exceptional products that delight customers' taste buds while keeping the nutritious wellbeing in mind. A specialist in dry fruits and nuts, Farmley has sustainably grown to an ARR of over 200 Cr and is among the strongest insurgent brands in this category.