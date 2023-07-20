Farmley launches ‘Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign with Rahul Dravid

The digital film features Rahul Dravid playfully tossing a cricket ball to a kid, but as the ball passes through different hands it symbolizes the different stages of dry-fruits adulteration. From being dipped in water to increasing weight, from artificial colour to polishing, the ball represents the deceptive practices borne by consumers. While Dravid catches the ball right before it reaches the kid (depicting the consumer), asserting that some things are best original. The video concludes with Rahul Dravid endorsing his trust in Farmley’s commitment to deliver the finest quality products to customers by eliminating middlemen.