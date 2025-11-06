Farmley reunites Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry for new film

Farmley has released a new brand film featuring actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, reuniting the popular Bandish Bandits duo in a playful and melodic collaboration. Titled as a “jugalbandi” of music and flavor, the film turns a simple snacking moment into a charming, rhythm-filled exchange.

The short video opens with Ritwik lost in his music, while Shreya playfully interrupts, teasing him about performing an “old-school” act. What follows is a spontaneous musical banter - a “jugalbandi” that mirrors the balance of simplicity and spark, much like Farmley’s Date Bites, which combine natural ingredients with the richness of ghee and no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

Shared across Farmley’s social platforms, the video quickly gained traction online, crossing over a million views within hours. The comments were filled with fans celebrating the duo’s reunion and speculating about a potential third season of Bandish Bandits. The post even received nods from the show’s creators, who called it “the sweetest reunion yet.”

The lighthearted film captures Farmley’s core message of mindful indulgence - where taste, health, and playfulness coexist.