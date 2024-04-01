Fashion Designer Rahul Mishra teams up with Singapore Tourism Board for a wedding collection

Speaking on this collaboration, Markus Tan, regional director for India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, STB, said, “Indians are big on weddings and are becoming increasingly discerning about creating unique and memorable moments for their guests. Singapore, known for its excellent locations, repertoire of gourmet offerings and postcard views, offers couples a bespoke experience. To showcase the elegance of Singapore’s offerings for the big Indian wedding, we are delighted to partner with one of India's most coveted designers, Rahul Mishra, to give consumers a glimpse of the island city through an artisanal curated collection. This gives consumers a peek into the unique blend of luxury, culture, and hospitality that the island offers. We aim to elevate Singapore as a quality destination for an extraordinary new beginning and look forward to being a part of their celebrations.”