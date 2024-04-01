Fashion Designer Rahul Mishra teams up with Singapore Tourism Board for a wedding collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
'Beginnings. Made In Singapore' collection featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia draws inspiration from Mishra's experiences in Singapore.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and renowned Indian couturier Rahul Mishra have joined hands to invite couples to celebrate their big day in the island city, creating memories to cherish forever. Mishra's Spring Summer 2024 Wedding Capsule Collection draws inspiration from his personal experiences in Singapore, capturing the destination's renewed allure.
Singapore has evolved to provide renewed offerings, making it the perfect match for an extraordinary celebration. The island city creates a captivating backdrop for Beginnings. Made In Singapore. Playing muse to Mishra’s creative prowess and adding charm, actress Tamannaah Bhatia brings to life Rahul’s fine artistry and vision.
The actress embodied the spirit of Singapore as she explored the city through her own lens. She graced the lens and donned each piece with elegance to set a moodboard for wedding celebrations in the island-city for couples seeking to create timeless memories on their big day.
Set against the backdrop of Singapore's alluring precincts, each portrait embodies the essence of evolved style and contemporary flair, mirroring the dynamic persona of Tamannaah and of the island city itself.
In Singapore, Rahul Mishra stumbled upon a world of enchantment, where every corner held a delightful surprise waiting to inspire; elaborate floral motifs, evocative of Gardens by the Bay, intertwined with vibrant bursts of colour reminiscent of Peranakan shophouses. The bustling ambience of Singapore’s famous shopping belt, Orchard Road, comes alive with a kaleidoscope of hues and textures, breathing life into his collection, and infusing it with playful patterns and lively energy.
Speaking on this collaboration, Markus Tan, regional director for India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, STB, said, “Indians are big on weddings and are becoming increasingly discerning about creating unique and memorable moments for their guests. Singapore, known for its excellent locations, repertoire of gourmet offerings and postcard views, offers couples a bespoke experience. To showcase the elegance of Singapore’s offerings for the big Indian wedding, we are delighted to partner with one of India's most coveted designers, Rahul Mishra, to give consumers a glimpse of the island city through an artisanal curated collection. This gives consumers a peek into the unique blend of luxury, culture, and hospitality that the island offers. We aim to elevate Singapore as a quality destination for an extraordinary new beginning and look forward to being a part of their celebrations.”
Rahul Mishra added, "Singapore is a vibrant and multicultural city, highlighting a unique and fascinating balance of nature and technology through its cityscape. The city is culturally rich, yet extremely modern and futuristic, a characteristic that resonates deeply with my design sensibilities. These ensembles are for a global woman of today who is traditionally rooted but also extremely cosmopolitan in her approach to fashion. She is intellectual and fashion forward with great respect for craft and culture. It was wonderful for me to experience Singapore and observe similar philosophy within its people and their lifestyles, and I wish that all couples-to-be can find their ideal setting here.”