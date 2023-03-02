Fashion Platform STUMBL partners with the fashion creator Masoom Minawala

Maruthy Ramgandhi, co-founder & CEO, STUMBL, says “Fashion choices among women of today are much more unique and aspirational. It is dynamic and a lot driven by pop culture and OTT trends. Baggy clothes, K-fashion, Corsets, Bodysuits, Bralettes, Coords are our top selling styles right now. We work with creators to drop new styles every alternate day and keep our eyes peeled for new trends almost on a daily basis. Our vision is to be the number one fashion platform for women of today. A platform that will give them the fastest and most reliable access to latest fashion trends. ” He further adds, “We are building this new, highly engaged shopping experience with social interaction at its core, providing our users with shoppable moodboards. Think of Instagram or Pinterest with shop-as-you-scroll functionality that marries discovery and commerce.”