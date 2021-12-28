Fast & Fresh, awards creative, digital & social media marketing to CREATIVE INC.

CREATIVE INC.’s New Delhi office would be managing the Fast & Fresh account and will be led by Charu Nathan, Strategy & Creative Head of all agency offices.
Delhi’s leading fastest delivery chain of fresh fruits & veggies – Fast & Fresh, awards creative, digital & social media marketing to India’s top branding agency - CREATIVE INC.
The world has changed and so have the buying habits of consumers. Everything from grocery to pharmacy is being sold & bought online now. Then just imagine, there is something that every household consumes in large quantities daily and hence requires a minimum thrice a week purchase. Yes, we are talking about vegetables and fruits that have already found their way into your carts via effective digital marketing and social media marketing.
Meet Fast & Fresh… a unique farm to kitchen platform that brings the freshest, crunchiest fruits & veggies to you at a click. Just download the Fast & Fresh app (branded as FFG) – available both on Android and App store and order away. The products come to you straight from the biggest wholesale mandi – Azadpur!
The brand was launched in the year 2020 by the very enterprising founder, Anish Bindra. FFG is already a long-established player in B2B supply of fresh fruits & veggies and has been supplying its products to every 5-star hotel, airline and top catering units in the city.
“The pandemic affected our business a great deal in 2020. Here we had access to the best produce but did not know how to take it to households. This is when we decided to enter the B2C space. The web platform as well as the app was designed to make online ordering simple and accessible,” says Anish Bindra, Founder & CEO, Fast & Fresh.
“CREATIVE INC., a leading global integrated marketing agency has years of valuable experience in retail marketing across strategy, creative, digital, social and offline mandates, which is why we decided to go with them after evaluating a few agencies.”
CREATIVE INC.’s New Delhi office would be managing the Fast & Fresh account and will be led by Charu Nathan, Strategy & Creative Head of all agency offices across India & the Middle East along with a dedicated team for account management
“We are delighted to get this opportunity. As we all know, we live in a technologically advanced era where everything is digital. Owing to the face-paced lifestyles, many of us do not have the time to go to the market and shop for our daily needs. This is when online ordering comes to the rescue, says Charu Nathan.”
She further added, “The India online grocery market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market has gained immense traction over the past months on account of the changing lifestyle of the consumers, growing urbanisation, and the tech penetration that makes buying products online convenient. With the growth in disposable incomes and busier lifestyles, people are increasingly seeking out customisable and convenient online platforms for grocery shopping instead of walking down to the neighbourhood vendors.
Resources at CREATIVE INC. are trained holistically on all aspects of brand building and are divided broadly into B2B and B2C brand verticals. There is a further segregation of agency’s talent with regards to specialisations across eCommerce, Fashion, Consumer goods, Healthcare, Tourism, and Food. The agency is working for some of the top brands in India, Singapore and the Middle East. Though present at six locations, Fast & Fresh account will be managed by the Delhi team primarily.