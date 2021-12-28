Fast & Fresh, awards creative, digital & social media marketing to CREATIVE INC.

Delhi’s leading fastest delivery chain of fresh fruits & veggies – Fast & Fresh, awards creative, digital & social media marketing to India’s top branding agency - CREATIVE INC.

The world has changed and so have the buying habits of consumers. Everything from grocery to pharmacy is being sold & bought online now. Then just imagine, there is something that every household consumes in large quantities daily and hence requires a minimum thrice a week purchase. Yes, we are talking about vegetables and fruits that have already found their way into your carts via effective digital marketing and social media marketing.