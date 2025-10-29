Fastrack Perfumes launches new campaign with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fastrack Perfumes has unveiled a new campaign featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, designed to highlight the brand’s positioning around confidence, energy, and self-expression.

Set against the backdrop of a charged tennis court, the campaign film captures the intensity and thrill associated with Fastrack’s fragrance RUSH, part of its “Perfumes for Every Vibe” range. Through high-energy visuals, the film translates the intangible essence of fragrance into a cinematic experience - encapsulated by the idea, “Fragrance is invisible. So, we made it cinematic.”

Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories Division, Titan Company, said, “Fastrack has always represented individuality and bold self-expression. Siddhant perfectly reflects that ethos — confident, cool, and real. With this campaign, we aim to create an immersive experience that captures the euphoria of living in the moment.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared, “I’ve always connected with Fastrack’s fearless and youthful energy. This campaign is about the high you feel when you push your limits — on court, on stage, or in life. It’s fresh, bold, and full of energy, just like the scent itself.”

Through this campaign, Fastrack continues to strengthen its position in the mass-premium fragrance segment, with offerings that cater to diverse moods and personalities. The brand remains focused on empowering young consumers to express themselves with confidence and individuality.