Fastrack Perfumes unveils new campaign to celebrate unique self expression

The campaign, created and managed from Virtue’s India office, will run across streaming TV, cinema, digital and social media.
Fastrack has launched a new campaign for its range of perfumes that celebrates individuality and self-expression.
Titan’s fragrances and fashion accessories business tasked Virtue APAC, the creative agency powered by VICE, to develop the strategy, creative and production for the campaign which is being launched to drive awareness and desirability of Fastrack’s perfume range amongst Gen Z audiences.
Leveraging an inside-culture approach, the insight underpinning the campaign is the unapologetic nature of self-expression amongst Gen Z today. This is a generation that chooses radical self-acceptance over unrealistic perfection. They unapologetically own all sides to themselves, fearlessly facing their deepest fears and insecurities, proudly embracing imperfections and vulnerabilities.
For a generation that is so attuned to exploring and expressing their most authentic selves, Fastrack perfumes had a unique role to play. Perfume is a deeply personal reflection and can help us feel like the ultimate and most complete version of ourselves.
Hayden Scott, creative head, India at Virtue APAC said: “Fastrack has always had its finger on the pulse when it comes to India’s emerging youth behaviour. What this campaign seeks to do is shift the role of perfumes from a mere “confidence builder” to a “vibe creator”. And with Gen Z as a cohort dead-set on writing their own narrative and owning their imperfections, the idea of “Get the Main Character Energy” was a no-brainer.”
Kanwalpreet Walia, marketing head, fragrance and fashion accessories from Titan added: “We wanted to strike a different and fresh conversation on Fastrack perfumes which resonates with the youth of India. Virtue’s strategic approach helped us craft the narrative that life is too short to not be your own self & sitting on the fence, thereby landing on the thought of “main character energy” in the context of perfumes."