Fastrack Smart announces Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador

The video commences with a ticking clock that runs on IST, which not only represents Indian Standard Time but also symbolizes the societal expectations set for us regarding the right time to graduate, start a family, and embrace adulthood. Ranveer, figuratively breaking the Indian Standard Timeline in the film, questions why we should adhere to society's predefined timeline when we can choose to 'Follow Yourself.' While the world tells you what you should do, Fastrack Smart empowers you to achieve your goals. So let society's alarm clocks chatter, because with Fastrack Smart, you march to the beat of your own clock.