Fastrack's 'Be Both' campaign celebrates youth paradoxes with Vijay Deverakonda as Brand Ambassador

The new campaign #BeBoth by Fastrack celebrates the youth's ability to balance contradictory ideas and beliefs. The campaign stars Vijay Deverakonda, who is now the brand ambassador for Fastrack.
The campaign film uses a split-screen effect to highlight how different realities can be for youth. The interplay of real and graphic design elements reflects the philosophy of the campaign, while also making it digital-consumption friendly. Descriptions such as “Subtly Dramatic” and “Seriously Playful” encapsulate both the product look and the brand's philosophy of BeBoth”.
The campaign for Fastrack's #BeBoth collection features 15 unique watches with design features that combine seemingly opposing elements. These watches comprise of skeletal automatic, chronographs and multifunction designs for young men and bling rosegold, unique bracelet designs for young women. The price range of the collection is Rs 2995 to Rs 9995/-.
In this brand campaign, Fastrack has pointed out the inherent contradictions in the way that young people express themselves, said Ajay Maurya, head of marketing and product at Fastrack. BeBoth celebrates this aspect of the youth's lifestyle, making the brand a part of their fashion expression. We are delighted to partner with the talented trendsetter, Vijay Devarakonda, who brings authenticity, versatility, and a lot of style to the campaign, making him the perfect ambassador to represent Fastrack's new brand ethos.
Fastrack’s brand ambassador Vijay Devarakonda shares, “I am really kicked about this collaboration with Fastrack. The brand has always picked up the most interesting insights about the youth and continues to do so with this campaign. ‘Be Both’ with its message of celebrating the contradictions in one’s personality and choices resonates very strongly with me. I am particularly excited about the fashionable creative expression that has been given to this unique observation.”
Cobain said that the campaign is aimed at young people who are living two lives at once and embracing contradictions. He said that the campaign is designed to start conversations about fashion with the brand's trademark swagger.
The 360-degree campaign for Fastrack's 'BeBoth' Collection watches will be live on various platforms including digital, social media, out-of-home (OOH), and cinema. There will also be a strong influencer marketing component to the campaign. The watches are available for purchase at Fastrack & Titan World Stores, Multi-Brand Outlets, Lifestyle & Shoppers Stop, and online on www.fastrack.in, Flipkart, Amazon & Myntra.