Fastrack's campaign for GROOVE' collection celebrates India's freshest artists

Fastrack, the youth fashion brand has launched ‘Groove,’ a new collection inspired by the rhythm, energy & creativity of modern music culture.

The Fastrack Groove Collection celebrates the vibrant music scene, drawing inspiration from music tempos, disco balls, vivid lights, and hardware — transforming them into striking, fashion-forward timepieces.

The campaign champions new discoveries by spotlighting voices beyond the algorithm. Its message, “Funk The Algorithm, I’ll Go Rhythm,” invites the youth to unplug from the sea of sameness and celebrate creativity & originality.

To kick start the campaign, Fastrack teamed up with Crab Culture, an experimental music collective reshaping how music is created & consumed in India. This collaboration features artists like The Yellow Diary, Reble, Gandhar, Feni, and Dhanji - each bringing their distinct sound, from alt-rock to hip-hop and regional blends. Hailing from cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, and Shillong, they represent the rich diversity and bold experimentation shaping India’s music scene today. Together, they turned everyday spaces into stages, producing fresh tracks in bookstores, elevators, amusement parks and more.

Speaking about ‘Groove,’ Danny Jacob, head of marketing, Fastrack Watches, said, “For our young-at-heart audience who value authenticity, we wanted our first drop of the year to feel fresh and unexpected. We drew inspiration from the emerging music culture in India — one that’s breaking the rules and bringing novel ideas to the forefront, like Crab Culture. Groove isn’t just a collection or campaign; it’s a movement that celebrates creativity and individuality in every form.”