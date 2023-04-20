Fastrack’s new campaign presents sunglasses as more than fashion

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, head of marketing, Eyecare Division Titan Company said, “In a tropical country like ours, sunglasses are a must-have. For decades, sunglasses have been marketed as a fashion accessory only but that is not just, why they were created. With #NeccessaryNotAccessory we want to bring new users to the category and grow it by showing the consequences of missing your sunglasses on your next holiday. We believe your beach holiday will never be the same after you experience it with polarised sunglasses nor will you experience the blinding effect of the Indian summer sun with the right mirrored sunglasses. We are 'educating' with a fastrack quirk."