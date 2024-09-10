Fast&Up celebrates 9 years of nutrition revolution in India with a new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign’s philosophy is to empower individuals to achieve their best health while giving back to communities and supporting meaningful causes.
Fast&Up, a brand in the wellness and nutrition industry, celebrates its 9th anniversary of the nutrition revolution in India with the launch of a new campaign, Life Feels Good with Fast&Up. Featuring actor Varun Dhawan and athlete Avinash Sable as brand ambassadors, this milestone marks nearly a decade of innovation, growth, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide.
The day also marks the brand commitment to making India active and it does so every year by offering FLAT 50% OFF on its website on September 12 along with exclusive freebies with an aim to reach more customers through its communities, ambassadors and influencers.
As the company commemorates this significant anniversary, it showcases its values through a campaign that aims to introduce a campaign that encapsulates its mission to make life better for its customers.
Fast&Up's best-sellers include advanced hydration solutions, energy-boosting products, ready-to-drink options that have hydrated millions of people in India and globally. It is available across various categories that cater to various needs and problems associated with the lifestyle of today such as lack of sleep, sexual health, pollution-related health issues and many more.
Life Feels Good with Fast&Up campaign encapsulates the brand’s commitment to wellness and community. It reflects the company’s philosophy of empowering individuals to achieve their best health while giving back to communities and supporting meaningful causes.
Varun Khanna, co-founder of Fast&Up, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As we celebrate our 9th anniversary, we aim to make India Active. Our 'Life Feels Good with Fast&Up' campaign reaffirms our commitment to improving lives while giving back to society. We are immensely grateful for the support of our customers and are excited to mark this milestone with initiatives that embody our core values."
Brand Athlete Avinash Sable shared his excitement about being a part of the Fast&Up family, saying, “I’m proud to be a brand ambassador for Fast&Up. The commitment Fast&Up shows to promoting health and wellness resonates deeply with my values as an athlete. Their products have been an essential part of my training regimen, and I’m excited to share this journey with them and inspire others to feel good and perform at their best.”