Archies celebrates daughter’s day with new campaign on father-daughter bonds

'Show Her That You Know Her' campaign focuses on how daughters help their fathers, express their feelings and share their struggles.
Archies, a gifting brand, launched its latest digital ad campaign to celebrate Daughter’s Day this year, titled 'Show Her That You Know Her'. The campaign captures the essence of the relationship between fathers and daughters, emphasising how they shape each other’s lives emotionally.
The campaign focuses on how daughters help their fathers, express their feelings and share their struggles. It explores the challenges faced by many Indian fathers and portrays the evolving father-daughter relationship through communication and understanding.
“Daughters are the emotional pillars, studious and courageous, who not only support but also inspire family members to be more expressive”, says Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies. The campaign, through its vivacious story of a single father and his daughter, draws inspiration from the poetry and emotional sensitivity that girls carry within them. “With this campaign, we want to showcase the transformative power of a daughter's love and care in a father’s life. It’s about acknowledging her strength and presence in every moment, big or small. On this Daughter’s Day, Archies invites everyone to recognize and celebrate the irreplaceable bond between fathers and daughters.”
Archies is honouring the special and powerful relationship that exists between fathers and daughters with this campaign.