Archies celebrates daughter’s day with new campaign on father-daughter bonds

“Daughters are the emotional pillars, studious and courageous, who not only support but also inspire family members to be more expressive”, says Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies. The campaign, through its vivacious story of a single father and his daughter, draws inspiration from the poetry and emotional sensitivity that girls carry within them. “With this campaign, we want to showcase the transformative power of a daughter's love and care in a father’s life. It’s about acknowledging her strength and presence in every moment, big or small. On this Daughter’s Day, Archies invites everyone to recognize and celebrate the irreplaceable bond between fathers and daughters.”