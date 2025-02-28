Faye D’Souza to deliver AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture on March 5

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the Subhas Ghosal Foundation (SGF) announced that the AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture 2025 will be delivered by Faye D’Souza, an independent digital journalist on March 5 at St. Regis, Mumbai.

The Subhas Ghosal Foundation was established by senior communication professionals to honour advertising leader Subhas Ghosal. The foundation aims to uphold his professional values. In collaboration with the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), it organises the 'AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture' series, featuring speakers like Rajan Anandan, Uday Shankar, Ronnie Screwvala, Aroon Purie, and Sudhir Sitapati.

On behalf of SGF, Sam Balsara said, “We live in a world where news and views play a very important role in our day-to-day life; Faye D’Souza with her rich experience as a fearless journalist will share the challenges and opportunities for independent journalists and what this trend means for the future of information, democracy and the public’s role in shaping the narrative. I am sure it will be a very insightful talk. We also welcome a new sponsor this year, Amazon MX Player.”

Ahead of the lecture, Prasanth Kumar, president, AAAI stated, “Faye D’Souza is well known for her blistering coverage of issues that touch the lives of common people and AAAI is delighted that she has agreed to deliver the Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture.”