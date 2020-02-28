FCA India’s Jeep on the lookout for new creative agency

Jeep's Indian vehicle line up includes Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Jeep Compass - and the automobile company is calling for a creative pitch in Mumbai.
FCA India's SUV brand Jeep is calling for a creative pitch in Mumbai. The carmaker has worked with Leo Burnett in India for the past two years to create campaigns such as 'This is It' and 'Drive for Democracy.'
Confirming the development, Rahul Pansare - head, marketing and PR, FCA India says, “We opened a pitch to see how best we could optimize our marketing strategy going forward, and the invited agencies have all shared great ideas. However, commenting on an ongoing pitch might not be fair to the agencies who are in the contest. We are in the final stages of the pitch and hope to come to a decision soon."
Apart from ad communications, recently, Jeep India, in association with Publicis announced the launch of a television show Jeep Bollywood Trails, which will be aired on AXN, Max HD and will stream on Sony Liv.