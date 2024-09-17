FCB announces Creative Council for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
FCB Group India announced the launch of its Creative Council. The council is designed to elevate the culture of creativity, embrace new-age problem-solving, and set global benchmarks for work across the group by using new-age tools using technology and data.
The council will consist of Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India; Hemant Shringy, CCO, FCB Ulka; Rakesh Menon, CCO, FCB Interface; Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect; Kartikeya Tiwari, Creative Digital Partner, FCB Group India; Anusheela Saha, NCD, FCB India; Udayan Chakravarty, NCD, FCB India; and Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka.
Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO of FCB Group India and South Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for the council's launch, stating, "At FCB Group India, we believe that creativity is the heart of everything we do. The launch of the Creative Council is a testament to our commitment to 'Creativity is an economic multiplier’, fostering an innovative, creative culture and continually pushing the boundaries of what's new. This council will work together to solve real client problems, enabling us to deliver work that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our clients and the industry at large."