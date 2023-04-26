FCB Group India acquire a majority stake in Kinnect

Regarding the acquisition, Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, "Businesses today demand a comprehensive communications solution that seamlessly integrates innovation, technology, and data. In the post-COVID era, digital must be woven into every aspect of our operations and not treated as a separate channel. With nearly 40% of marketing spend now allocated to digital, Kinnect's deep expertise in marketing technology will further fortify our digital experience in India. Kinnect boasts a dynamic team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering truly personalised digital experiences for some of the world's most renowned brands. By augmenting our group's digital capabilities at the intersection of creativity, consultancy, production, and operational services across our vast network, we are poised to make a lasting impact and foster unparalleled growth for our clients."