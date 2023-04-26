FCB Group India acquire a majority stake in Kinnect

Kinnect will spearhead the group's data, digital media buying and planning, performance production hub, commerce, performance marketing.
Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) and FCB Group India have acquired a majority stake in Kinnect, the digital-first creative agency in India. Under the rebranded name of 'FCBKinnect', this powerhouse partnership now boasts a formidable team of over 1200 seasoned advertising and marketing experts, including 500+ digital specialists, who offer comprehensive solutions across the entire media spectrum.
Kinnect has experienced rapid growth in the past few years, establishing itself as a leading digital agency in India. This success is reflected in their multiple awards for "Digital Agency of the Year" in India and several global recognition for their creative work at prestigious awards such as Clio, Spikes Asia and Cannes.
This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for FCB Group India, elevating its digital prowess to unprecedented heights. With FCBKinnect at the helm, the group is primed to lead the advertising industry with its unmatched digital-first creative capabilities, scalable content production, and innovative influencer marketing through Kinnect Outreach - the data-driven influencer and third-party partnership platform. Kinnect will also spearhead the group's data, digital media buying and planning, performance production hub, commerce, performance marketing, CX, Search Engine Optimisation and Online Reputation Management offerings, providing bespoke solutions across the entire marketing mix.
On the acquisition, Tyler Turnbull, FCB Global CEO, said, “Since our partnership with Kinnect began in 2020, the momentum FCB has experienced across India has been exceptional. Rohan, Chandni and the entire Kinnect team have proven they understand how to deliver growth for brands by unleashing creativity across digital, performance, customer experience and influencer marketing. With Kinnect now an official part of our network, we can help transform brands around India and APAC to deliver timely and timeless results like never before.”
Regarding the acquisition, Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, "Businesses today demand a comprehensive communications solution that seamlessly integrates innovation, technology, and data. In the post-COVID era, digital must be woven into every aspect of our operations and not treated as a separate channel. With nearly 40% of marketing spend now allocated to digital, Kinnect's deep expertise in marketing technology will further fortify our digital experience in India. Kinnect boasts a dynamic team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering truly personalised digital experiences for some of the world's most renowned brands. By augmenting our group's digital capabilities at the intersection of creativity, consultancy, production, and operational services across our vast network, we are poised to make a lasting impact and foster unparalleled growth for our clients."
On the acquisition, Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect, states, “Our growth has transcended to new heights with our inclusion among the global powerhouses of IPG and FCB. We take immense pride in what our Kinnect has achieved in the past eleven years - from the vibrant culture we have nurtured to the exceptional team we have assembled. With this partnership, we are poised to create even greater prospects for our talent and clients as we synergise our expertise in digital marketing with FCB's unmatched creative capabilities. The future holds limitless possibilities, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter of collaborative success."
On the acquisition, Chandni Shah, COO, FCB Kinnect, said, "After a decade of trailblazing in the industry, we are thrilled to elevate our game to new heights through our partnership with IPG and FCB - a perfect match for our ambitions. Their unwavering support has unlocked a world of global tools, technologies, and best practices, propelling our growth and opening doors to new markets beyond India. We have found a true synergy of minds and cultures while retaining our unique identity as 'Kinnect'.With the combined strength of their powerful local and global leadership, we are poised for exciting times ahead as 'FCBKinnect'. As entrepreneurs, we relish this acquisition phase and eagerly anticipate the limitless possibilities that the future holds.