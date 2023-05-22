FCB Group India launches FCB/SIX

FCB Group India has appointed Ankit Banga as Chief Business Officer to lead the operations for FCB/SIX in India.
FCB Group India announced that it is accelerating its Digital Media, CX and Performance offering in India with the launch of the globally recognised and award-winning creative data speciality FCB/SIX.
One of FCB’s fastest-growing capabilities, FCB/SIX helps clients around the world activate their data, performance media and customer experiences to drive timely and immediate results by offering a suite of digital services such as Digital Media Planning & Buying, E-commerce Marketing, UI/UX Design & Development, CRM & Martech Solutions, Search Engine Optimisation, App Store & E-commerce Optimisation, Creative Performance Production Hub, Data Studio and a Command Centre for Listening & Online Reputation Management. The practice works closely with IPG’s data specialist Acxiom and external partners Meta, Google and Salesforce.
The launch of FCB/SIX in India follows on the heels of FCB Group India’s recent acquisition of Kinnect, newly rebranded as FCB Kinnect. FCB/SIX India will leverage Kinnect’s team of 115 platform and data experts to drive full-funnel marketing, including retention, engagement and loyalty, using its global proprietary tools and techniques. The launch in India also builds on the global momentum FCB/SIX has experienced in the last two years, expanding into Brazil, New Zealand and the UK in 2022, while growing its presence and capabilities in New York, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto.