FCB Group India launches FCB/SIX

The launch of FCB/SIX in India follows on the heels of FCB Group India’s recent acquisition of Kinnect, newly rebranded as FCB Kinnect. FCB/SIX India will leverage Kinnect’s team of 115 platform and data experts to drive full-funnel marketing, including retention, engagement and loyalty, using its global proprietary tools and techniques. The launch in India also builds on the global momentum FCB/SIX has experienced in the last two years, expanding into Brazil, New Zealand and the UK in 2022, while growing its presence and capabilities in New York, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto.