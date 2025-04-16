FCB Group India rebrands as FCB India

FCB Group India has announced that it will now be known as FCB India, simplifying its agency nomenclature and aligning with FCB's global naming architecture. This change reflects the network's intent to create clarity in structure and consistent representation across markets.

As part of this transition, the agency previously referred to as FCB India—a sub-brand within the group—has now been rebranded as FCB Neo. With this renewed structure, FCB India will house four distinct agency brands—Ulka, Interface, Neo, and Kinnect—each bringing its specialisation and strength while working cohesively to deliver outstanding business results for clients.

Commenting on the development, Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO – FCB India and South Asia, said: “This is a strategic step to simplify our identity in India. The move aligns us with the global architecture and clarifies how we represent ourselves across the industry. FCB India will continue to build on its strong momentum, delivering modern marketing solutions and #NeverFinished creativity for some of the world’s most iconic brands.”

Tyler Turnbull, global CEO of FCB added: “FCB India has experienced some of its most successful quarters in our history, delivering strong growth and creativity, reinforcing how critical the market is for FCB globally. Dheeraj and the entire India leadership team are transforming the business and the way we operate to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients. This evolution is the natural next step to position FCB as the go-to agency partner for ambitious clients in the region.”