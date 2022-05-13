FCB India and Kinnect launch the return of Project Streedhan

Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson, FCB India, who conceptualized the campaign said, “A country that worships women as avatars of Durga and Shakti has often missed giving attention to her nutritional needs. Playing Annapurnas for others, our women tend to ignore their health and nutritional necessities. Iron deficiency in women is possibly the most common nutritional issue in India and its impact on maternal and fetal health is a cause of extreme concern. Project Streedhan sought to bring focus on the appalling levels of awareness of anemia in women with the first campaign (2019) that successfully and creatively introduced the idea of iron deficiency in women and the need to address it.”