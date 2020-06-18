FCB India, Dentsu Webchutney bag Gold pencils at The One Show 2020

FCB India's 'The Punishing Signal' and Dentsu Webchutney's 'Voice of Hunger' entries brought home 5 Gold pencils this year.
The One Show 2020 Award winners have been announced and from India, FCB India and Dentsu Webchutney have brought home Gold Pencils. FCB India's entry - Punishing Signal for client Mumbai Police won them three Gold Pencils in the categories 'Non-traditional and Guerrilla Marketing', 'Digital Experiential / Interactive Digital Installations', ‘Out of Home/Billboards & transit’. The work also won two Bronze Pencils in Health Wellness & Pharma, one each for Experiential/Immersive/Events and Public Relations.
Dentsu Webchutney’s campaign for client Swiggy - ‘voice of hunger’ won a Gold pencil in the category - Social Channel / Single Platform. Voice of Hunger also won a Gold in the ‘User-Generated Content’.
Bronze Pencil winners from India were DDB Mudra Group Mumbai “Project Free Period” for Johnson & Johnson in Creative Effectiveness, Single Country or Region – Consumer/Brand; FCB India Gurgaon “Out and Proud Classified” for The Times Of India in Design, Promotional – Print Advertisements, and Ogilvy Gurgaon with Ogilvy Mumbai “The Legacy Project” for Pernod Ricard India in Design, Craft – Illustration. Agencies in India also won 33 Merits in other categories.
All of this year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil winners can be viewed at The One Show 2020 Pencil Showcase.
A complete list of all Pencil and Merit winners is available here.