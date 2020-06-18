FCB India, Dentsu Webchutney bag Gold pencils at The One Show 2020

The One Show 2020 Award winners have been announced and from India, FCB India and Dentsu Webchutney have brought home Gold Pencils. FCB India's entry - Punishing Signal for client Mumbai Police won them three Gold Pencils in the categories 'Non-traditional and Guerrilla Marketing', 'Digital Experiential / Interactive Digital Installations', ‘Out of Home/Billboards & transit’. The work also won two Bronze Pencils in Health Wellness & Pharma, one each for Experiential/Immersive/Events and Public Relations.